The city has just approved a massive housing project on 90 acres adjacent to the corner of Garbers Church Road and Erickson Avenue. The city's traffic study indicated that this will increase the traffic at that corner by 6,187 cars per day. 6,187 more cars per day than are at that already trying to pass through that corner.
Anyone who drives in that area realizes that this corner is — at best — an intersection that has disastrous traffic flow, all due to complete traffic mis-management. The mis-management is caused by traffic lights that malfunction more often than they work properly. Just imagine adding 6,186 more cars per day.
As if this isn't bad enough, The traffic engineers are proposing reducing the traffic lanes on Garbers Chuch Road by 50 percent. It will change to a single lane each way with a turn lane in the middle and bike lanes. The authorities are assuring us that this will solve any and all traffic issues.
Maybe VDOT needs to address this theory, and instead of widening I-81, they could reduce the lanes to a single lane in each direction. By the local traffic engineers' logic, would eliminate the traffic jams and congestion on I-81.
Remember, these are the same folks who created the zig-zag intersection on Evelyn Byrd Avenue and University Blvd, and the wonderful traffic flow entering and exiting Harrisonburg Crossing.
Drivers have so much to anticipate with this cutting-edge traffic pattern. Hope there is enough additional time in everyone's day to allow for the new efficient movement of that traffic.
Chip McIntyre
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.