It seems like everything in our country has gone up in price: gas, food, utilities and insurance. Also, crime and murders are on the rise and the so annoying fawning over an incompetent commander-in-chief from the mainstream media. Our country is facing high inflation due to the policies of his administration, and our southern border is being overwhelmed with illegals and drugs and many of our schools are teaching Marxist doctrines to our children.
The only thing that hasn't gone up, our 401(k)s. It feels like Joe Biden must be the president of some other country since he is so out of touch with the reality of what's going on in ours and the impact it has on our lives. His actions remind me of the Emperor Nero, fiddling while Rome burned! Biden eating ice cream while our country is in decline!
I wish some of his adoring media would ask him serious questions instead of asking about his two scoops of ice cream flavor! That seemed to be a crime when President Trump had two scoops. If you are concerned with seeing what the Democrat-controlled government is doing to our country on Nov. 8 vote straight Republican and put the Democrats out of every office you can. Save our country! MAGA one more time.
Betty Tyree
Harrisonburg
