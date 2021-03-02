To date, 501,000 Americans have died from a virus that originated in China. To put this in perspective, Americans in World War II, fighting in Asia, the Pacific, Africa and Europe not to mention on the seas and under the seas the world over, lost 407,000 dead. In Korea in three years about 35,000 dead, in Vietnam about 50,000, in the Middle East wars about 2,000.
If a nation in a determined manner ever released such a biological agent as this virus the nation infected, as history shows, may have surrendered. Many nations would call that an attack, an act of war. The world over has about 2.5 million viruses dead. India is more populated and densely populated has 83,000 deaths. Russia with a comparable population to the U.S. has 62,000 deaths. Neither nation practice social distancing. Politics is not the cause of deaths. Individually, our wars caused fewer deaths.
James Kerwin
Rockingham
