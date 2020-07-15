Whew, now we can all breathe a sigh of relief. And I’m sure, all the little millennial snowflakes, who four months ago had no idea who these men where, and the liberal/progressive academics who have been brainwashing our kids for decades are euphoric and giddy. But, to feel really warm and fuzzy we must address another building on the James Madison University campus --Wilson Hall. And who, you ask, was this Wilson. Why, he was Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president. Probably the most racist president in our history. Under his administration, virtually the entire federal bureaucracy was segregated. This involved not only separated working positions, but segregated lavatories and lunchrooms. And in a meeting with Black leaders, Wilson insisted that the segregation policy was for the comfort and best interests of both Blacks and whites.
So, lets encourage the sheeple on the JMU board of visitors and the administration to roll up their sleeves and finish this job of sanitizing and scrubbing our history and heritage. Follow Princeton’s lead; they removed Wilson’s name.
Mike Muterspaugh
Harrisonburg
You make an excellent point Mike. Demokkkrat President Woodrow Wilson's name should definitely be removed from Wilson Hall, but the job won't be truly completed until James Madison University itself is re-named. After all, James Madison was, himself, a racist who owned slaves. If the racist hypocrites at JMU are to be consistent, then they need to wipe the slate clean by re-naming their university.
