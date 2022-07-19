What did you want President Biden to do? The leader of the greatest country in the world does not go visit the leader of another country and snub his greeting. I do not know what was discussed and planned before President Biden met the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Who initiated the fist-bump? Was it spontaneous? Was it planned or staged? What is the polite way for leaders of countries to greet each other? Hand shakes were customary before COVID.
Biden is a hugger. He might have hugged the Crown Prince. He might have bowed his head. What criticism would that have caused! Middle Eastern men often kiss each other on cheeks or lips, or touch cheeks. I remember my shock when Michelle Obama put her arm lightly on Queen Elizabeth's back. I do not think one touches the Queen. But there was no criticism that I remember. Michelle was being Michelle. President Biden was not greeted at the airport but at the palace. There was no brass band or parade. Given the decision to visit Saudi Arabia, the fist-bump was about the lowest key greeting possible without rudeness, which would have had much direr diplomatic consequences.
Constance Birch
Staunton
