Everyone will agree that a good education is one of the biggest steppingstones to a successful life. Being proficient in English and math allows one to communicate effectively in the business world regardless of one’s occupation. To be less than proficient in these subjects will relegate one to a future of frustration and a lower standard of living.
In reviewing the Standards of Learning scores for Harrisonburg High School going back to the 2014 year of graduation, and there being no 2020 SOL due to COVID, the pass rates across the years came to average in the mid-70s percent. I think most would agree that grade of 75 on a test would earn a student a “C”. This information can be found at doe.virginia.gov under the “statistics and reports” tab. The greatest concern I have is for those students who cannot get a passing score in English and math. In a high school with a population of approximately 1,800 students a 75% pass rate would mean that 450 students are struggling to get through the course work. Are the parents of these students aware of their level of performance? We all want our children to be above average. Instead of taking up time with pronouns and social engineering maybe spend extra time helping these students. Let’s fix this by voting for Corin Jackson and Obie Hill for School Board; Marshall Orenic and Rick Nagel for City Council; and as an alternative to Chris Jones running unopposed, write in Carolyn Frank for the special two-year term for City Council.
Barbara Knupp
Harrisonburg
