A fly made it into our apartment this week. It was a sneaky little rascal and every time I tried to swat him, he knew that he was in danger and flew away to hide and then reappear to pester me again. I tried for over two days to kill it, but to no avail. On the third day he met his demise as I finally swatted him. It was, though, the most excitement of the past month and provided me with some needed activity.
I failed in my attempt to coax another fly to come in. I guess the word has gotten out in the fly community about social distancing.
John Collins
VMRC, Harrisonburg
