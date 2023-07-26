The new standards just enacted in Florida raise important questions for all of us. If slavery was so beneficial why did no whites ever seek to become slaves? Why was there no rebellion among whites to be enslaved so they could learn skills they could apply later in life? Wouldn't whites want access to the same benefits as Blacks? Just curious.
Michael Galgano
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.