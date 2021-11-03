In 2010 our local hospital was replaced with a new facility that actually provided no additional patient beds, I’m told, in spite of our growing population. This was not because fewer people were getting sick, having accidents, or needing surgery, but because best practices in healthcare called for more preventive care, more outpatient services and for far shorter hospital stays. So thankfully, except for the recent COVID surge, our hospitalization rate has remained stable.
When it comes to our incarceration rate, we should likewise focus on prevention and local outpatient services, and on confining people in steel cages only as absolutely necessary for the safety of our community. It is in everyone’s best interest to keep every citizen as closely connected to their families, communities, and jobs as we can, rather than disrupting those connections by using incarceration as an all purpose response to illegal or criminal behavior or to people dealing with mental health or substance abuse addictions.
As a community that includes Bridgewater, named as the safest town in the Commonwealth, we should become a model for creative and innovative practices that are in the best interests of taxpayers, victims and offenders alike.
Harvey Yoder
Harrisonburg
