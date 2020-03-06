Follow the money! Why do so many people become presidential or other federal office candidates? Money! No all won't be elected but who cares — the money is in the running. Each of the 10 or 12 original Democratic candidates collected millions in campaign donations. Where does the money go? Good question. Most is never returned certainly not to the donors.
To make money have your spouse or significant other be your campaign manager for, say, 15% of the money collected. Can't be done? Look into the current presidential candidates and see for yourself. Overspend in every category and you see how they spend $50 million to $100 million in a few states. Of course, the feds are supposed to check this out but no one does. My suggestion, keep your money and don't donate to their retirement funds.
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham County
