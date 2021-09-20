“Antiracism” and “critical race theory” are words and phrases that many of us have become familiar with since racial tensions have resurged. They have even become central to campaigns for our local school board elections.
Many of us may experience certain emotions bubbling up as we read those buzzwords. As a trauma-informed educator, I often encourage others to pay attention to these situations, the emotions they conjure, and the responses we take. Oftentimes, many of us will try to fight, flee, or freeze through yelling, avoiding conversations, or shutting down entirely. We do this when perceiving something to be threatening and to protect ourselves from that threat.
When turning our attention to the local discourse around school board elections, one candidate, Lori Mier, holds a clear position in support of positive antiracist change. Alternatively, Matt Cross holds a position against this positive antiracist change. This is a dynamic that extends beyond our community as numerous communities across the United States grapple with how systemic racism has impacted our past, present, and can continue to shape our collective futures. When Lori shares her commitment to antiracism as a candidate and you fight, flee, or freeze, what are you trying to protect yourself from? When Matt shares his opposition to antiracist change, is this a fighting, fleeing, or freezing response? What and who is being protected and why? Who is not being protected and why? This is food for thought and for internal reflection as the school board election approaches.
Darius Green
Harrisonburg
