Americans who want to voice an opinion are fearful of speaking truthfully about race, gender, political party or whom they intend to vote for in the coming election! This hiding one’s views seems a bit one-sided! The young and the liberal apparently have no compunctions about voicing their opinions and expecting you to share that opinion.
For four years our American culture has been turned upside down by extremists among us. They tried every trick possible to dislodge an elected president. Their failed gestures only fueled Russia and China. Had Putin or Xi designed a plan to kill our society, they could not have been more successful. Make no mistake this is their agenda: civil war — American against American. They have us destroying ourselves from within! It is sedition if not treason. Putin and Xi are giggling in their Vodka saying to one another: What fools these Americans are!!
James Kerwin
Rockingham County
