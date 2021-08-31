The one evening, middle of August, I decided, which is very unusual, to watch and listen to Joe Biden's briefing on U.S. forces pulling out of Afghanistan, which put me in my bathroom throwing up and crying. Why was that my reaction? I had just heard him say we were absolutely pulling out so that no more military lives would be lost over there. He said that too many had lost their lives and for what — for what? I tell you here and now any United States of America president making that statement or question should be removed from office immediately! Spending not one second or one dime going down an impeachment path.
Joe Biden, so you asked for what? For other oppressed countries to have freedom, opportunities, education, families, fun and the opportunity to improve their country however possible. That is what the United States of America is committed to for others. Yes, it takes our military, our first responders, our allies and all of the unnoticed people in the country who sacrifice everything to help us help them achieve a life and future for their country.
You are arrogant and anti-America. This United States of America that you hate has provided you and yours with more than you have the intelligence to understand. I bet deep down you and yours are miserable souls.
God, creator of our miraculous universe, the giver of life and life everlasting and your arm of abiding love have mercy on us.
Anne Smallwood
Bridgewater
