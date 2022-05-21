The local Republicans in Page County will do anything to make sure President Biden doesn't get credit for anything. The Luray local Page News & Courier reported recently that its old Imagination Park had been restored. While local officials and the PN&C touted the new park, I realized that they had neglected to give credit to President Biden and the House and Senate Democrats for providing the $350K that paid for the project from the American Rescue Plan Act that they had spearheaded in 2021.
Given that 75% of the town and county residents voted for Trump in 2020, I found it interesting that the news and not a single political comment thanked the Biden Administration. The other fact of note that every Republican in Congress voted against passage of the Act also was not mentioned. It's getting tough to be patriotic in Page County.
Don Feliciano
Luray
