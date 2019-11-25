The Founding Fathers had great vision but didn't envision the vast USA or air travel or Congress being an occupation. The Senate seat was rotated every six years in two-year sequences. Those in Congress then had farms to tend. Being a congressperson (Senate or House) was a patriotic duty, not a lifelong job. Legislators had full-time work at home.
The Founding Fathers did not envision federal agencies with the powers to regulate housing hundreds of thousands of federal workers. The functions of those agencies, they thought, belonged with the states. If strictly read, the Constitution thought every two years new senators and every four years representatives would "vacate" their seats.
Strictly read, it implies, every two years a new crop of congressmen would be in place, not the old guard, entrenched. New people, new ideas keeping our laws and national interests new. Hopefully, discarding antiquated or bad laws.
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham County
