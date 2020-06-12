The following letter is in regard to Matt Olcott’s letter dated June 9, “Question For The Editor.”
I write my share of letters to the editor. But Matt Olcott’s letter questioning the possible liberal bias by the DN-R editorial staff interested me. Like Mr. Olcott, I have had letters rejected by the editorial staff; four to be exact. Once I was told there was no room to fit my letter in the editorial page. On other occasions, letters were held weeks after submission, effectively rendering my opinion mute.
On each of my four rejects, I have responded to AP reporting and challenges and fabrications other writers made against the president and Republicans. Two such letters during the election of 2018 involved a response to a charge that Republicans were stealing campaign posters. Calls I made to surrounding police and sheriff departments in surrounding cities/counties proved those charges false. The DN-R could’ve/should’ve investigated those claims, but didn’t.
Is the DN-R perpetuating lies to help Democrats? I wonder.
Major Steven D. Owen
(U.S. Army, Retired)
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.