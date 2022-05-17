I agree with Douglas Wright that “problems with health care costs and availability can be fixed” (Viewpoint, May 14, 2022). But real-world evidence does not support his argument that “the forces of a free market” is the solution. Here’s why.
The U.S. spends more on health care as a percentage of its GDP than any other rich country yet has the worst health outcomes. For example, life expectancy, maternal mortality, child mortality and infant mortality are considered by health system specialists to be the best indicators of the effectiveness of a country’s health system at different stages of life. When we compare the U.S. statistics with those of other rich countries such as France, Germany, the U.K., Japan, Denmark or Sweden, we find that the U.S. has the worst outcomes for every one of these indicators.
What’s the difference? The common feature of most other rich industrialized countries is that they have some form of Medicare for All. These countries generally have a publicly financed, universal care health system where services are often free at the point of delivery. The U.S., on the other hand, has a market-based, profit-oriented and fragmented system that serves the rich well but leaves nearly 44% of adults aged 19-64 uninsured or underinsured.
Let’s be pragmatic about this. If a Medicare for All type system provides better health outcomes at a lower cost, as the evidence shows, let’s put ideology and fear aside and embrace such a system.
Rick Yoder
Rockingham
