Robin McNallie, of Harrisonburg, and Hunter Lucke, of Shenandoah, just proved everything that Rita Peters said was true. Everyone reading an article in the Daily News-Record comes to that article with their own personal biases and beliefs. Often the way people see things is based more on emotion than on logic, and the two people above are prime examples.
The fact that Robin and Hunter were allowed to have their rebuttals printed in the Daily News-Record is an example of the freedoms we possess because of the First Amendment of our Constitution.
Stop for a minute, put your emotions aside and think logically. What if the owners of the DN-R accepted everything that Rita Peters said as the complete truth, and in their newspaper, they would only print the things that they believed to be true. How would you feel if they refused to print your comments because they did not agree with you and believed that you were wrong?
Aren’t you glad that the people at the Daily News-Record believe that everyone should have the right to say what they believe to be true and not be censored by the likes of Facebook and YouTube. Look at the emotionally charged words you used in your articles; “scorched-earth assault,” “free-for-all,” “tirade,” “stupid,” “falsehoods,” “chillingly,” and “Big Lie.” You have the right to believe those things, even if you may actually be wrong. Will you deny everyone who does not believe as you do the opportunity to speak?
Jim Peters
Rockingham
