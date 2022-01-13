Most Americans realize freedom of speech is a precious freedom. After all, didn’t our forefathers fight and die to give us this freedom? Unfortunately, in this day and age there are people who are so arrogant they take it upon themselves to decide what the rest of us can hear or cannot hear.
It seems mainstream and local news organizations are guilty of such bias. Only when our freedoms are taken away from us will we understand the gift of the United States Constitution. The rule of law is slowly slipping away from America and it seems we are oblivious to all that we should cherish.
Jane Cline
Cross Keys
