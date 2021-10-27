I grew up in this democrat republic. The land of the free. What has happened to our country? You can't keep a job unless you comply with the mandates of a dictator. Soon you won't be able to travel unless you comply with Caesar Biden's mandate. What happened to our freedom? The socialist party is taking control and we the sheeple are letting it happen.
Where are the people like our founders with steel in their spine? Have we lost our desire for liberty. Where are the Patrick Henry's of our generation, when he thundered, “Give me liberty or give me death” prior to the war for independence.
Will you stick up for what is right? Our Constitution doesn't guarantee free education, but it does guarantee our freedom. Freedom of peaceable assembly but not rioting. I could go on but you get the picture.
Harold Roberts
Rockingham
