The turnout for the Sunday afternoon fundraiser for Ukraine at Harrisonburg’s Slavic Christian Church was overwhelming. Cars and pickups were backed up, bumper to bumper, for well over a mile. As one of the young fellows directing traffic to the church on Erickson Road exclaimed, “We weren’t expecting anything like this!” As hundreds of us inched toward the church, it dawned on me that this type of event was happening all over the United States and Canada, in rural, urban, and suburban areas — and worldwide! Thousands or tens of thousands of such gatherings.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has hit a global nerve. An authoritarian superpower, ruled by a megalomaniacal dictator, brutally attacks a sovereign nation with a popular, democratically elected government. An amoral, corrupt police state rains down terror upon a proud people who only want to live free and independently, honoring their own culture and language. Against extreme odds, the Ukrainians fight back courageously, willing to die for their country. And the media carry all the heroism and carnage. There is no escaping this gut-wrenching, archetypal struggle.
City and county people of conscience across the political spectrum who care about human rights and human life are naturally moved to help, especially with neighbors of Ukrainian heritage living among us. Our sincere thanks to the Slavic Christian Church and all those who are helping to bring aid and support and hope to Ukraine.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
