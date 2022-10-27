Gallup's polling shows job disapproval for the U.S. Congress at almost 80% in October, surely unwelcome news to Democrats in power approaching midterms. Why are these approval numbers so low?
For one festering symptom of their disease, see the partisan impeachment resolution against Donald Trump passed in Jan. 13, 2021. According to House Resolution 24, the election fraud protesters who trespassed into the Capitol on Jan. 6 "injured and killed law enforcement personnel" after being incited by Trump. But this was a lie. No law enforcement personnel suffered deadly injury or death. Tragically, one officer named Brian Sicknick suffered a stroke and died the following day. Yet, this false accusation against Trump and his supporters has been repeated by powerful Democrats to demonize, oppress and even imprison people they don't like.
Isn't this a scandal? Shouldn't it be career ending for these legislators if it turns out their most explosive charge in a presidential impeachment was a lie? Yet, the Democrat-leaning news media yawns it off or even actively spreads the lie themselves. Our elite institutions will not hold these utterly corrupt, lying Democrats accountable.
Voters are done with these lies. We see the fascist abuse from public officials joining with megacorporations to oppress political opponents, and the fake Green New Deal morphing into the economic suicide of socialism. We see who approves of mutilating healthy children.
In coming elections, I pray that the party of the hateful woke gets buried for a generation.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
