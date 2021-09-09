In a recent Virginia Supreme Court decision by a 7-0 court the justices voted to allow the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond to be taken down within the month. Ignorance about the war between the states those who fought for the south and why extends to many people.
Now the Virginia Supreme Court can be added to that list as well, as for me, I will continue to fly the confederate flag as much as I can to not only honor my ancestors who fought and died for it but because I am not part of those ignorant people previously mentioned.
Steven Layman
Bridgewater
