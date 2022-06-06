George Will’s column on May 31 (The Biden Presidential Scorecard At 500 Days) was a bit disappointing. He points out that efforts to obtain representation for all citizens by making Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states have failed, although this is largely due to Republicans blocking the legislation. He points to a record number of voters in the recent primary in Georgia despite new, more limited voting hours, but fails to answer the question, “How many couldn’t vote who wanted to, because polls closed before they got off work?” He does acknowledge Biden’s success in confronting the foreign policy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, with the president undoing much of the damage to NATO and the international stature of the USA caused by his predecessor. But Mr. Will appears to blame President Biden for the shortage in baby formula, without suggesting a solution.
It is regrettable that Mr. Will repeats a common mistake (America’s Abortion Debate Has Non-Debatable Parameters, May 14 in the Daily News-Record) in claiming that human life begins at conception. We have known for some decades now that the majority of conceptions end in spontaneous abortion — miscarriage. This generally occurs in the first week or two — the woman often doesn’t realize she has a fertilized ovum. Insisting that human life begins at conception makes God the greatest abortionist of all.
Alex Storrs
Fishersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.