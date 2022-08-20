The Aug. 13 issue of DN-R, included the article about Rockingham County endorsing Interstate 81 widening. County Administrator Stephen King sent a letter to the Virginia Department of Transportation as the county's endorsement of the I-81 widening project from Exit 243 to 248, and endorses the Weyers Cave truck-climbing lanes at the south end of the county.
Mr. King gave more details for improvement needed on I-81, including from Exit 248 north to the 251 Exit, an area which "suffers congestion southbound, and crashes northbound, as drivers leave Harrisonburg and speed up."
Mr. King is right on with his observations made by Rockingham County. Thank you for your observations and county support. Why cannot these I-81 improvements all be included in the project to come in the spring of 2025, which is even 3.5 years away!
It seems that VDOT is slow to pick up on the fact that this entire area of I-81 in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is the most dangerous of I-81 in Virginia! Why not do a job well, completely and urgently for the safety of all who travel on this interstate highway?
Lee M. Yoder
Harrisonburg
