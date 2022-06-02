Nobody wants to solve the gun violence problem in this country. The National Rifle Association influences lawmakers not to pass laws to control the problem. The FBI misses clues in background checks. The police miss clues and your average citizen goes about their own business not wanting to get involved.
Gun control isn't the answer. Gun elimination is. Change the Constitution so that no one has the right to own a gun. Get rid of the National Rifle Association, which is connected with the Republican Party, which doesn't want to do anything about the problem.
Other countries have tackled this successfully, but we don't want to because we still have a frontier or Wild West mentality.
Get rid of the guns!
David Emswiler
Harrisonburg
