I was struck by the cartoon on the op-ed page of the July 16 paper, which depicted the new COVID tunnel we are about to enter after just getting out of the old one. This does not have to happen! We in the United States are blessed with an abundance of vaccines that really work. I have followed with interest the various reasons given by persons choosing not to be vaccinated.
One of the most popular reasons given is that we haven't had these vaccines long enough to know about possible long-term effects. When faced with a clear and present danger, it is illogical to worry about hypothetical and improbable adverse effects that might occur down the road. I spoke with one of the intensive care providers at Sentara RMH Medical Center recently. During the winter, they were losing one or two patients per day to COVID. These were not the aged and debilitated, but rather previously healthy persons in their 50s and 60s. The new delta variant is spreading rapidly in places with low vaccination rates. Although our local vaccination rates are better than those in Missouri, Mississippi and several other states, it is not high enough to offer adequate protection. No one in their right mind would want to revisit the horrors of the last outbreak. If not for your own sake, please get vaccinated for the sake of friends, neighbors and family.
Zack Perdue
Harrisonburg
