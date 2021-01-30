We are all grossed out by certain things we see or people doing certain things. We all know these same things do not affect us all the same way. Well, here is mine. I don't like to see people getting stuck with a needle. If you watch TV at all you cannot avoid seeing this. It comes on instantly with no warning. How many times have you seen this? If you notice none of the people getting the shot is watching the shot. They don't like to watch it either. Why do we have to continue this? Have we no other avenue to describe vaccinations? Enough already!
Steve Eckard
Harrisonburg
