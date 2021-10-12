Make the "Season of Giving" a gift to the Earth and all who live on it. Give a gift that will truly benefit life, especially those who give and those who receive. Think first and foremost of a charitable donation given in honor of someone rather than a "thing" that will end up in a landfill or a yard sale. Such giving lowers holiday stress, saves time and energy, and extends generosity far beyond a single recipient.
It is not hard to find a charitable cause that most anyone would support if you don't know the recipient's exact interest. Just look around your community.
You will find countless unmet needs that will fulfill your need to be generous with your time, money or talent.
Sandra Rose
Penn Laird
