Christmas brings thoughts of giving to others, additionally bringing the stress of who and what to give, something useful, sizes, colors and how much to spend. These issues of Christmas are traditional as long as we aren’t too extravagant, trying to “outdo” someone else.
But have you ever thought about how all this giving might create a feeling of “giving back” to ourselves? Dropping coins in the Salvation Army kettle or contributing to the “Toy Convoy” trucks. These are small ways of choosing to “give back” to ourselves, feelings of generosity in return.
Other gestures of giving back are feelings of satisfaction when physically helping others, when the need arises; stacking a woodpile, taking out trash, offering a ride, and the age-old tradition of baking a “surprise” for someone. Such acts show the true spirit of Christmas, and may you all have a happy one!
Lynda Broadaway
Massanutten
