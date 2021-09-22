I feel compelled to write this after my wife’s and my most recent bike ride on our “public” roads. It is not directed toward the driver of the pickup truck who passed within inches one day nor the driver of the tractor-trailer who passed so close that I was forced off the road today.
I just want to ask that drivers in our community try to be safe, kind and thoughtful when passing those of us on bikes. Giving us “that 3 feet” and slowing down just a bit would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you.
Ray Clayton
Penn Laird
