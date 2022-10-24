Mr. Poplar is a clear-eyed, logical, and seasoned political commentator ("So, Are You Better Off Now Than We Were Two Years Ago?" Oct. 12.). His point of view reflects his experience in politics and his conservative views. He had lots of good historical facts and shared some standard conservative talking points, but I’ve got to ask, “Where were you in 2020 and 2021?” You’ve forgotten two pretty big elephants in the room.
So far, we’ve suffered over 1 million deaths, with more than 95 million cases confirmed from the COVID pandemic. Though not at fault, the initial lackadaisical response from those in charge didn’t do much to mitigate the pandemic. Instead, a reluctant vaccine rollout and a downplaying of its severity resulted in many unnecessary deaths, record job losses, and a total economic shutdown. Was this considered in Mr. Poplar’s original question?
In January 2021, political extremists violently attacked the United States Capitol building at the former president’s instigation, putting our country, our democracy and our way of life in peril. Hundreds of those violent protesters were arrested, and many are being sentenced to jail. Inspired by this insurrection, local politicians are still promoting the “Big Lie” and planning to corrupt future elections.
The aftereffects of these two events that dominated our lives for the past two years are fresh wounds that will take years to heal. Why would we put those who were in power then back in charge? Yes, we are better off now.
Brent Holl
Bridgewater
