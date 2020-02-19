In II Chronicles 6:6 we read that God said, "But I have chosen Jerusalem, that my name might be there; and have chosen David to be over my people Israel."
When President Trump moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem, he honored God's will.
I know President Trump has his faults. So did David. So do we all, but I believe Trump is God's man for America.
Nancy Pelosi has said she prays. So Pelosi prays to God and then persecutes God's man. How perverse!
May God bless America!
Caroll H. Schmidt
Elkton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.