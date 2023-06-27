Many people condemn LGBT saying they are unnatural. Look around. There are different colors, some are tall some are short, some are thin others are not, some are very intelligent some are mentally challenged, some are excellent physically some are handicapped and so on.
Look at a crowd and tell me what is "natural." God made all people. Jesus said all the law is based on two things, Love God with all your resources and your neighbor as yourself. Then he goes a step further, judge not for you will be judged by the same measure you judge others.
God made us all, but not in the same mold. We need to be careful how we judge those who appear different from us.
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.