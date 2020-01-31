John Adams defended those others would not. Laying his career open to destruction. Four impressed sailors were to be convicted of murdering a British officer who impressed them. The Colonial public were rioting against those sailors. Adams defended them and won.
Attorney General Barr and the Trump defense team (modern day John Adams) are fighting against media and Democrat disinformation much as that which surrounded those impressed American sailors. Both had/have right on their side although the public then and now were fed disinformation. It's as old as the republic. Only true and honest men will see through it and did. The words from men who intensely dislike another's should never be used in legal procedures.
Colonel Hutchinson, Bolton, Romney, McCain, Pelosi, Hillary, Schumer did just that! The founders are invoked daily and often wrongly. Words they never said are used. Truly God must protect America; Congress won't.
James Kerwin
Broadway
