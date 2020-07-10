Years back, the Kingston Trio sang, "Where have all the flowers gone, long time passing?" I ask, "Where have all our values gone, (long time ago?") The negativity within our country and government (including the virus) has become unbelievable! I take no racial or political stance, only frustration in the shambles of our cities, monuments, statues, name changes ... basically, why?
Of course, there's been sin and tragedy in all nations' and countries' pasts, but this is still our history, not to be worshiped, but to be remembered for the good and progress that has resulted.
Since when did "Gone With the Wind" become politically incorrect reading? I have a streak of artistry in me and have always considered literature and statues to be works of art! I keep believing a better future in all this mess is on the horizon, and meanwhile, God Bless America!
Lynda Broadaway
Massanutten
