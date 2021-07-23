A recent editorial cartoon suggested that the only reason that Virgin Galactic’s and Blue Origin’s flights into space were just ego trips for the founders.
Maybe it was ego trips, but the more important facts are that neither Virgin Galactic nor Blue Origin took one cent of federal government money. Plus, they represent small, but significant steps to putting mankind back into space.
Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, said: “I really hope that there will be millions of kids all over the world who will be captivated and inspired about the possibility of them going to space one day.”
Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, said: “We’re committed to building a road to space so our children can build the future.”
This is the true meaning of these so-called “ego trips.”
Bruce Gray
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.