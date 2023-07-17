My car recently had an encounter with another vehicle that was inappropriate. This little encounter caused over $9,000 worth of damage to my car plus a lesser amount to the other car. My insurance company recommended that I go to Caliber Collision on South Main Street, Harrisonburg.
The service that I received from Caliber Collision was excellent. The company kept me informed via email about the progress, giving a date when they expected the car to be ready.
Lori Wooddell, the service advisor, was always available whenever I called. She was pleasant, polite, and cordial with my frequent phone calls, even though she knew that I was somewhat anxious and impatient. She gave honest answers to my numerous questions.
I hope that you will not have to use their services, but if an automobile accident occurs, Caliber Collision will take good care of you.
Art Borden
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.