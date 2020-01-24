The Daily News-Record published a fair account of the Virginia Citizens Defense League gun rights rally in Richmond on Monday. Thank you.
Your reporter, Jessica Wetzler, did good straight reporting in her page one story “Valley Residents Join Richmond Rally.” She represented their views without attempting to caste them in a negative light, as some newswriters do. And she took the trouble to look into what the VCDL is, a law-abiding grassroots civil rights organization, and reported the fact hundreds of VCDL members have attended Lobby Day for years. The difference this year was simply the size of the crowd. Good for her.
Other press outlets (and Gov. Ralph Northam) waxed hysterical about “credible evidence” white supremacists and armed militia were going to storm the state Capitol on Lobby Day. Thankfully, the DN-R was better than that.
Horace Moody
Port Republic
