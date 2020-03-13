The article by Jessica Wetzler was fabulous. Wilt and Runion happily move along taking care of their people, as Obenshain pulls his hair out (try for the mustache, dude) over the federal trend. The paper could have better funded the reporting in Richmond this season, in my opinion. Switch channels.
Two letters have been published in support of Bernie Sanders. Both have lacked a threat to vote Republican, or to abstain. Go on and do that. If you are too happy to know that politics is painful then you don't really know the meaning of the word. If you wish to cooperate, count me in. Sanders is outdated, but his ideas resonate.
Paulina Garbell
Harrisonburg
