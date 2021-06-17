While there is certainly grandstanding and hypocrisy on both sides of the aisle, most Republican politicians appear to have abandoned their concern for integrity, commitment to democracy and attachment to reality in the shameless pursuit of Trump’s approval. From promoting the Big Lie to suppressing the minority vote to criminalizing legal protest to winking at QAnon to pretending the insurrection never happened, it seems they will stop at nothing in their desperate grasp for power.
It’s one thing to have an honest disagreement about the facts; it is quite another to create alternative facts in which elections are stolen, guns make us safer, systemic racism doesn’t exist, and the storming of our Capitol was “mostly peaceful.” I’ve given up hope that Mitch McConnell and company will discover a conscience, but not on the possibility that thoughtful Americans may yet reject the flagrantly false bill of goods they’re trying to sell.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
