Our government has failed us in this virus attack. Our president had a four- to six-week advance warning and did nothing. Even today there seems to be only a disorganized response. Information from the president is confusing, changes from day to day, and shows little understanding of the problems he is supposed to be solving.
Example: testing only those ill. The Koreans and Chinese tested everyone, especially those who might be contagious but not yet sick. You stop the infection by stopping the carriers before they become ill. Testing the very ill is only academic.
Maybe someone will be able to educate our incompetent government leaders. I hope and pray.
Allen Clague MD
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.