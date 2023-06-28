I am a retired Rockingham County Public Schools kindergarten teacher. Each year I am excited to see the pictures of the graduates from area high schools. I look back at my kindergarten class and see how the children look as they have grown and are ready to go out into the world.
I was so disappointed to see you did not print pictures of the graduates. It has been so sad to see how the Daily News-Record has changed. About a year ago, I stopped my subscription because of all the changes and then the huge price increase. This last decision to omit the pictures further shows a real disregard for your readers and the special traditions of the Valley.
With each elimination you make, you further alienate your subscribers. Two people told me last week with this elimination they were ready to cancel.
Betsy Peters
Rockingham
