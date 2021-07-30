You hear a lot about grants these days. Grants for public television, for economic development and so on.
Recently in Harrisonburg, over a million dollars was raised for United Way programs. Grants are generally issued for the public good, which is OK. But what about individual ones?
Why not have a consumer grant, which does not exist. A person would simply be given money to buy anything they want. Grants don't have to be paid back, so I think this is a wonderful idea. Businesses of all types would prosper.
A consumer grant would help everyone. Just give people money and they will spend it. Everyone likes to shop. It's a wonderful idea.
David Emswiler
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.