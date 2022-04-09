The Great Community Give, Harrisonburg and Rockingham’s giving day for local nonprofits, is coming the fifth time around on April 20 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. But I will be excited to see what happens before the giving day. There is a two-week period called "Early Giving" that started Wednesday where donors can give early to their favorite charities. This is especially helpful for those that want to give via cash or checks.
If you are looking to give in either cash or check donations, you should send those directly to the charities and make sure your donations count for their giving day totals. The Community Foundation shared that over $200,000 in donations were made during Early Giving in 2021. This year, their overall fundraising goal for 127 participating nonprofits is $1.8 million.
I will be watching the real time updates at www.greatcommunitygive.org and I am anticipating another record-breaking year.
Alan Shelton
Harrisonburg
