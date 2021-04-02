Great Community Give, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s community wide giving day, is scheduled for April 21, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. or sunrise to sunset as we like to say. This event is engaging and fun in a variety of different ways, one being the sponsored prizes.
Generous business sponsors from our community join Great Community Give in a significant way. They contribute to a prize pool which will be leveraged as cash prizes given directly back to participating nonprofit organizations. Cash prizes from $500 to $6000 will be given to nonprofit agencies every single hour from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 21. Our community members have the exciting chance to help their favorite nonprofit organizations win these prizes throughout the day.
Thank you to our generous sponsors for supporting Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in such a GREAT way. For more information, visit www.greatcommunitygive.org or call 540-432-3863.
Revlan Hill
Harrisonburg
