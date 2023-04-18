Great Community Give, Harrisonburg and Rockingham’s giving day event for local nonprofit agencies is on April 19 from sunrise to sunset (6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.). But they also have a two week period before the official day starts called "Early Giving". Donors can give early to their favorite nonprofits listed on www.greatcommunitygive.org starting April 5 all the way up until the event starts on April 19. Donors can send their cash and check donations directly to causes that mean something to them or they can give online at the website. No matter how you decide to give, those gifts will count towards nonprofits’ overall fundraising totals.
The Community Foundation, host of GCG, shared with me that during the last GCG campaign in 2022, over $250,000 in donations were made during "Early Giving." I’m curious if this trend will stay the same or change? The 2023 event goal is to raise $2 million for more than 145 participating nonprofits. I’m EAGER to see how the community will join together this year. I will be watching live updates all day long on April 19 at www.greatcommunitygive.org and then will tune in for their first GCG-THON YouTube livestream starting 4 p.m. Will we beat the GCG record!? It takes all of us together to make real changes. I sure hope we do.
Alan Shelton
Harrisonburg
