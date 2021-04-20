Great Community Give, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s annual giving day, hosted by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR), is excited to announce that this is the first year cash and check donations will be counted toward the event totals. Those wishing to give via cash and checks may do so by sending their gifts directly to their chosen nonprofits by Wednesday. Please write “Great Community Give” in the memo line of check donations.
More members of our community will be able to participate. This will provide nonprofit agencies more funds for their programs and services. GCG has become a major fundraiser for organizations and we must do all we can for them as they have done for us.
Join us on Wednesday to support Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. For more information, visit www.greatcommunitygive.org or call 540-432-3863.
Dale Hulvey,
Board Chair of TCFHR
