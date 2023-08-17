I am writing to you today to shed light on the unethical business practices employed by Great Eastern Resorts, particularly in relation to its timeshare offerings. My wife and I made the unfortunate decision to purchase a Great Eastern Resorts timeshare and we have been grappling with the consequences for the past year.
As retired individuals on fixed incomes, and not in the best health, the ever-increasing maintenance fees and taxes associated with this timeshare have proven to be an immense burden. We have repeatedly tried to cancel our ownership and return the timeshare but to no avail. It is disheartening to discover that there seems no way out of this agreement, despite the lack of information provided in the contract we signed.
We have received numerous letters from a manager who has asserted there is no recourse for us and that we are bound to this timeshare indefinitely. The fact that we are expected to retain ownership of this property for the rest of our lives is both shocking and unconscionable.
It is clear that Great Eastern Resorts employs deceptive tactics, failing to disclose crucial information to potential buyers. The lack of transparency puts unsuspecting consumers at a severe disadvantage, trapping them in financial obligations they cannot sustain.
Hancel And Judith Ball
Owings Mills, Md.
