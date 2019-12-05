Having just walked Harrisonburg's Northend Greenway for the first time, I am amazed and inspired by what local citizens and community groups and the city government have together accomplished. Entering the recently completed Phase One of the Greenway -- a 10-foot wide smooth black asphalt path for walkers, runners and bicyclists — I passed from traffic-heavy Mount Clinton Pike just east of Va. 42 to a surprisingly rustic area of meadows and trees.
A handsome wooden split-rail fence and the Blacks Run stream accompanied me on the right for almost half a mile to Kratzer Road. A variety of birds sang and flitted about, a cyclist passed, and a professional crew planted trees and worked on stream bank restoration. In the midst of a bustling city, a peaceful stretch of natural surroundings and safe, shared pathway for pedestrians and cyclists has come into being. What a gift to the community!
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.